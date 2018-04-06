Judge puts limits on police tactics in Missouri

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 12 2014 Dec 12, 2014 Friday, December 12, 2014 8:09:00 AM CST December 12, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has imposed some limits on what actions police can take during protests in Missouri.

U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson late Thursday granted a temporary restraining order on behalf of protesters involved in demonstrations against the August shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

The ruling applies only to Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Jackson's order requires police to warn crowds of impending use of tear gas and provide "reasonable" time for people to disperse before tear gas is deployed. The ruling does not define what is reasonable, leaving that to police discretion.

Protesters testified Thursday that they were subjected to tear gas with virtually no warning. Police testified that they did what was necessary during often unruly protests.

More News

Grid
List

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Pink creek raises questions in Columbia
Pink creek raises questions in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Employees at ELL & CO Salon near Nifong Road were not expecting to walk out their back... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in Weather

Boone County signs off on tax breaks for gun and outdoor goods company
Boone County signs off on tax breaks for gun and outdoor goods company
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission is giving some tax breaks to a gun distribution plant. The commission has... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Jontay Porter declares for the NBA draft, but will not sign with an agent
Jontay Porter declares for the NBA draft, but will not sign with an agent
COLUMBIA – Missouri freshman Jontay Porter has officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, unlike his brother Michael Porter... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in Sports

Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry
Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's understaffed Ethics Commission can't currently take action on a complaint against embattled... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Number of tech school students rising in Missouri
Number of tech school students rising in Missouri
LINN - More than 5,000 high-school students throughout Missouri are showing off their tech skills at a conference at State... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 3:48:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Anniversary of MLK death also marks 50 years of Fair Housing
Anniversary of MLK death also marks 50 years of Fair Housing
COLUMBIA - This April marks the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibits discrimination based on... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in murder of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in murder of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman
FULTON - The attorney for a man convicted in the 2014 death of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman says Scottie Willet was... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 40°
10am 42°
11am 42°
12pm 41°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00a
Today
9:00a
Megyn Kelly TODAY
10:00a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
8:00a
The Steve Wilkos Show
9:00a
The Steve Wilkos Show
10:00a
Jerry Springer

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Taken
8:00p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Dynasty
8:00p
Jane the Virgin
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld