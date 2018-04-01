Judge Rules Airshow Protesters Should Get $200,000

Last year, Wickersham sued the city and Salute to Veterans corporation.

"I take no great pleasure in this exercise, but I believecitizens have to exercise their rights," said Wickersham.

Afederaljudge agreed saying Wickersham and others, "... May distribute leaflets, carry signs, and wear expressive clothing, hats,and buttons at the air show" but they "were not entitled to circulate petitions..." The judge ordered Columbia and the air show to pay nearly $200,000 in damages. Almost $120,000 of that will go to Wickersham's lawyers.

Salute to Veterans corporation appealed the decision, but the city of Columbia did not.