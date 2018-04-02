Judge Rules Civil Clergy Abuse Case Can Proceed

CLAYTON (AP) - A civil suit accusing a former Catholic high school teacher of child molestation in the St. Louis area can move forward. St. Louis County Judge John Ross ruled yesterday that a case against former cleric William Mueller and the Marianists can proceed. The religious order was represented by St. Louis attorney Gerald Noce (Nohse). He claimed the victim in the lawsuit came forward too late. Ross disagreed, saying only a jury can make that determination. The victim is a Kansas City man who claims he was molested in the St. Louis area. The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests says Mueller now lives in San Antonio. A phone call to Noce seeking comment was not immediately returned.