Judge rules in favor of anti-abortion measure

KANSAS CITY- A circuit court did not block a measure which would restrict access to abortions in Missouri starting Tuesday.

The same-physician mandate requires the doctor providing an abortion also be the one who informs the patient of the medical risks, at least 72 hours in advance.

"The harsh reality of today’s court ruling is that this law will force some women to wait weeks for an abortion, travel hundreds of miles, or lose access altogether," Planned Parenthood Great Plains Interim President Aaron Samulcek said.

He said Planned Parenthood stands ready to assist patients in "navigating a restrictive minefield so that they can attempt to continue accessing safe, legal abortion at health centers across the state."

The motion to block Senate Bill 5 was made by Planned Parenthood affiliates and the ACLU of Missouri on October 10.

Attorney General Josh Hawley, who supported the law, said “I am very pleased with today’s ruling. SB5 enacts sensible regulations that protect the health of women in Missouri and we will continue to vigorously defend these.”