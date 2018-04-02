Judge Says Lawsuit Can Proceed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

U.S. District Court Judge Gary Fenners' ruling yesterday lifts a stay he imposed on the case two years ago to avoid interference with a federal criminal investigation. Roger Cochran and Dennis Morris sued CoxHealth in June 2005, saying they were fired after cooperating with federal agents investigating alleged fraudulent conduct at the health system in Springfield. The men say they complained about what they felt were unlawful Medicare practices. They say they were later fired for talking to federal agents about those alleged practices. Cox officials say the men were fired for being poor managers who fostered a hostile work environment.