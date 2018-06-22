Judge says MU gradutate workers can unionize

COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize.

The Coalition of Graduate Workers says the judge ruled Thursday that graduate students should be considered employees of the university.

The coalition released this statement on their Facebook page: "Our joy cannot be contained. Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we plan."

The university has been arguing for more than a year the students are not employees under Missouri law.

A statement from MU in August of 2016 said, "MU and graduate students still need guidance from Missouri courts about important, and as yet undecided, issues of unionization in our state.”

In its Facebook post Thursday, the Coalition of Graduate Workers said the Board of Curators did not work with students in good faith.



It said, "We can start bargaining immediately! Thank you to all our past and present members who made all this possible!"

The graduate students have been demanding better pay and better health benefits.