Judge sentences man to 15 years for shooting at police

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - A judge has sentenced a southeast Missouri man to 15 years in prison for shooting at police in 2012.

The Southeast Missourian reports 48-year-old Lawrence Guthrie of Jackson pleaded guilty in November to three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Guthrie was accused of shooting at officers who responded to a domestic disturbance report at his home on June 13, 2012.

Guthrie is a former Marine. He said he was taking several medications for post-traumatic stress disorder then and that he has no memory of events that day.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action against Guthrie.