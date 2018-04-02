Judge sets date for retrial in Brian Adkison kidnapping case

KINGSTON - Prosecutors in Caldwell County announced Tuesday Judge Thomas Chapman has set a date for accused kidnapper Brian Adkison's retrial. Adkison is now set to stand trial Aug. 2-5.

Adkison faces kidnapping and domestic assault charges related to the June 2013 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend who was an MU student.

Adkison's initial trial was heard in Livingston county after a judge granted Adkison's change of venue request prior to that trial. A judge ruled a mistrial in Adkison's original trial on the kidnapping charge Feb. 24 citing a deadlocked jury.

Adkison was standing trial for allegedly taking a victim without her consent while she was walking. Court documents said she jumped out of the truck while he was driving and then he picked her up and put her back in the truck. It said she then found a screwdriver and stabbed Adkison in the neck.

In January 2015, Adkison's Boone County case was also declared a mistrial on two of the three counts he faced, which include rape, burglary and deviate sexual assault.

In addition to the charges in Caldwell and Boone counties, Adkison faced charges in four other Missouri counties after a string of alleged criminal activity in June 2013. Authorities believe Adkison kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, raped her and escaped from jail before fleeing to Ohio where he was eventually caught and brought back to Missouri after serving some time in Ohio.

In July 2015 a jury found Adkison guilty of rape in Boone County and not guilty of sexual assault.

Here's a timeline of Adkison's criminal charges.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated for clarity.]