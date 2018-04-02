Judge Sets July 25 Hearing for Vaughn

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A prosecutor in Missouri says he's confident a suburban Chicago man will eventually be sent back to Illinois to face murder charges in the deaths of his wife and three children. A judge today set a July 25th extradition hearing for Christopher Vaughn. He'll remain jailed in St. Charles County, Missouri, until then. Vaughn was arrested in suburban St. Louis on Saturday before a memorial service for his wife and three children. They were found shot to death on June 14th in an SUV park on a service road in Will County (Illinois). Attorney David Waltrip today wouldn't discuss specifically why he's challenging Vaughn's extradition, saying he still hasn't seen the order signed by the governors in Illinois and Missouri. Prosecutor Jack Banas says Vaughn won't succeed in his efforts to avoid a return to Illinois.