Judge: St. Louis Election Board must make machines available

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the St. Louis Election Board to make electronic machines available to the disabled for absentee voting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a lawsuit alleged that not making the technology available violated the Americans With Disabilities Act.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig said Friday the temporary restraining order against the Election Board is in effect until a decision is made on the lawsuit's request for a preliminary injunction. A hearing is Oct. 13.

The order applies to all people who couldn't otherwise vote without access to a touch screen machine, which allows a blind person to vote with audio equipment.

A state appeals panel earlier upheld a circuit judge's decision that absentee ballots must be placed in envelopes to comply with state law.