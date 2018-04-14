Judge: St. Louis residents don't need vote on stadium bonds

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The effort to build a new football stadium in St. Louis got a big boost Monday when a judge ruled that approval from city voters is not necessary to use bond proceeds for the project.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Tomas Frawley's ruling voided a city ordinance requiring voter approval for any project using tax dollars for a professional sports facility along the Mississippi River. He called the 2002 law's language confusing and vague.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay said the city was reviewing the ruling.

The St. Louis Rams play in the Edward Jones Dome, which is outdated by NFL standards. The team had been weighing a move to Los Angeles.

The new stadium would cost nearly $1 billion.