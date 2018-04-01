Judge strikes down St. Louis County policing measure

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County judge has ruled that the county cannot require police departments in 57 cities and towns to adhere to a set of standards for use of force, vehicle pursuits and other matters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Robert S. Cohen issued a summary judgment Wednesday in favor of a challenge by several larger cities in the county, who called the measure "illegal and unconstitutional."

County Executive Steve Stenger says the county will appeal.

Varying police standards became an issue after the fatal 2014 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, by white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was not charged, but the shooting spurred examinations of how blacks are treated by police in the St. Louis region.