Judge strikes down St. Louis minimum wage law

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state judge has struck down a St. Louis ordinance that sought to raise the city's minimum wage.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer declared the ordinance invalid and barred the city from enforcing it. His ruling late Wednesday afternoon comes just one day before a 60-cent increase was to set the city's minimum wage at $8.25 an hour.

St. Louis would have been the only city in Missouri with minimum wage higher than the state's requirement of $7.65 an hour.

The wage increase was challenged in court by a coalition of business groups that contended it violated previously existing state law.

Legislators made sure that no other cities could raise the minimum wage when they overrode a veto last month to enact a new law against local minimum wages.