Judge To Allow Early Comments In Child's Death

JOPLIN - Judges have ruled that comments made to police by two men accused of killing a 9-year-old girl will be allowed in court. Chris Collings and 28-year-old David Spears are charged with first-degree murder, forcible rape and statutory rape in the November 3, 2007, death of Rowan Ford of Stella.

Beginning in April of last year, several hearings have been held to decide if alleged statements made by Spears and Collings to authorities can be admitted as evidence at their separate trials. The Joplin Globe reported that judges in both cases last week overruled motions to suppress the conversations. The judges said investigators acted legally during their questionings of Collings and Spears.

The men are being tried separately on venue changes.