Judge To Consider Claims Of Missouri Death Row Inmate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 41-year-old death row inmate will make the case next week that he was wrongly convicted in the 1991 St. Louis-area bridge killings of two sisters.

A judge appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court will hear evidence from Reginald Clemons' attorneys. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the high court could do anything from leaving Clemons on death row to throwing out his conviction.

Clemons was among four men convicted of murder by a jury that found they had forced the women and their male cousin to jump of a bridge into the Mississippi River. The cousin was the sole survivor.

Among the other men convicted of the killings, one was executed, one is on parole and one is serving a life term.