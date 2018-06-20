Judge to Consider Takeover

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An attorney for St. Louis school board members hopes to convince a judge to stop a state takeover of Missouri's largest district. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan will hear arguments Wednesday in a case seeking to keep an appointed board from running the district starting Friday. The State Board of Education voted in March to strip the St. Louis district of accreditation. A three-member board is to manage the schools. The suit argues St. Louis was treated differently than other struggling schools, and that an appointed board denies city voters' rights.