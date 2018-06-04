Judge to Review Callaway Co. Murder Case

FULTON - A Callaway County judge will take another look at facts and evidence from a 2012 Holts Summit murder Monday morning as part of a case review process.

Holts Summit teen Ryan Koeble was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer after he allegedly stabbed and fatally shot his grandmother, Karen Cates, in January 2012.

Koebel's lawyer will meet with the judge at 9 a.m. at the Callaway County Courthouse. In a case review, a lawyer can discuss charges with a judge and potentially work out a plea agreement.

Prosecutors filed charges against Koebel after investigators spoke with Karen Cates' husband. Her husband called 911 after he arrived home and found his wife had been stabbed to death.

Both Koebel and a .38 caliber handgun were missing from Cates' residence in Holts Summit, according to initial court documents.

Authorities reported they located Koebel near the home, walking along Highway 54 with a gun in his hand. Koebel reportedly shot at police and highway patrol officers, who then ran into the teen with a patrol car.