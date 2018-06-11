Judge to Rule on Tobacco Tax Ballot Measure

JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters of a measure to raise tobacco taxes in Missouri are trying to persuade a judge to put the proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot. Cole County Circuit Judge Tom Brown heard arguments Friday, then set another hearing for next Monday, when he is expected to rule. Last month, Secretary of State Robin Carnahan disqualified the proposal from the ballot because the measure fell 274 signatures short in the Fifth Congressional District. However, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners found 314 rejected signatures that should be valid. Opponents said there are hundreds of other signatures that are invalid.