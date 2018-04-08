Judge to Sentence Convicted Serial Killer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Relatives and friends of six strangled women waited two decades without answers before advances in DNA evidence led Kansas City police to the killer. Today they get a chance to confront 56-year-old Lorenzo Gilyard before he is sentenced for the slayings. The hearing is largely a formality because the only possible sentence is life without parole after Gilyard was convicted last month of six counts of first-degree murder and acquitted of a seventh. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty as long as Gilyard agreed to a non-jury trial and to give up his appeal rights. The former trash company supervisor was linked to the killings in 2004. Gilyard was charged with 13 killings, but six charges were dismissed as the trial got under way. Prosecutors pursued the cases they considered the strongest.