Judge Upholds Ballot Summary for Court Measure

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri judge has upheld the ballot language of a proposed constitutional amendment on appointments to the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals.

Secretary of State Robin Carnahan wrote the summary that will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. A lawsuit filed in July argued Carnahan's language was unfair and obscures the measure's true effect.

In a ruling Monday, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the summary could have been better but was sufficient and fair under the law.

Missouri lawmakers passed the measure earlier this year. It would increase the number of gubernatorial appointees on the commission that nominates finalists for the state's appellate courts. It would also increase from three to four the number of finalists from which the governor makes appointments.