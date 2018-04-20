Judge weighing Missouri lawmaker lawsuit over Rams stadium

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether to allow the governor to sign off on plans to build a new stadium for the St. Louis Rams.

A state lawmaker argued Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court that Gov. Jay Nixon and officials who oversee the current Rams stadium are overstepping their authority.

The governor and others want to keep the Rams in St. Louis or attract another team if owner Stan Kroenke moves the franchise to Los Angeles, which could happen as early as 2016.

A group of Missouri lawmakers sued Nixon, saying he was misusing taxpayer money to plan and promote a new stadium.

Lawyers for Nixon were looking to dismiss the case. Judge Jon Beetem didn't say when he would rule on the case.