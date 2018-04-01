Judge weighs whether to regulate St. Louis police conduct
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge is hearing from police and St. Louis protesters before deciding whether to grant a request to regulate police conduct.
At issue is a lawsuit that the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed over what it calls "unlawful and unconstitutional action" during the demonstrations that followed the acquittal of a former police officer in the killing of a black man. The ACLU wants a preliminary injunction before the underlying lawsuit is heard.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police on Thursday defended their efforts to disperse crowds as legal and proper. One day earlier, protesters described being beaten and pepper-sprayed.
Overseeing the case is U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, who has described some of the testimony as "very, very concerning." The testimony will continue Monday morning.
