Judge won't dismiss criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS - A judge announced Thursday he will not dismiss the criminal invasion of privacy case against Gov. Eric Greitens.

The ruling comes amid questions about mistakes by the prosecutor and a private investigator she hired. Attorneys for Greitens asked Judge Rex Burlison to dismiss the case because of how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner handled the case.

The trial is scheduled for May 14.

The indictment prompted a number of calls by state lawmakers for Greitens to resign or be impeached. An announcement by Attorney General Josh Hawley this week about possible criminal conduct by Greitens regarding his charity, The Mission Continues, prompted more and continued calls for the governor to leave office. Greitens has repeatedly refused to step down, saying his name would be cleared in court.

KOMU 8 News has crews in St. Louis and Jefferson City and will update this story as we get reactions from state lawmakers.