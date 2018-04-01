July Joblessness

Columbia - Joblessness in Missouri rose to just over 9 percent in July, a small growth from June's figures.

That's offset by some good news for the state -- Missouri's payroll employment rose by 2700 jobs.

The non-seasonal unemployment rate remained at 9.4 percent.

Health and food service industries all gained more than a thousand jobs respectively.

Main Squeeze juice shop in downtown Columbia did not hire at all during july, however.

The store's manager says the summer months mean fewer customers and fewer jobs.

"Business is slow especially during the summer we just have a difficult time with the amount of people on staff as is, but that's what it takes to run the business," Justin Bernett, Main Squeeze Manager, said.

Not every industry hired more workers in July, transportation and trade lost more than 1500 jobs.