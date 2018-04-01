July sees response records for Sunrise Beach firefighters

SUNRISE BEACH - July set the record for responses in a single month at the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, according to a statement released Monday.

The release says the District had answered 100 emergency calls as of Monday morning.

“We have been watching a steady increase in call volume,” Fire Chief Dennis Reilly said.

The release said the District has made, to date, 74 more runs than a similar period in 2016. Reilly believes there is more to that number.

“I think the rebounding economy along with the growth and development that the District is experiencing, accounts for a lot of the run increase," Reilly said. "We are well on our way to making 800 runs this year in a relatively small district as compared to some of our neighbors."

Per the release, district officials are asking for an increase in operating levy by 9 cents in August, citing the increase in call volume as one of the major reasons why it's necessary.

“Our goal is to keep up with the increasing demand for service that our community is generating,” Reilly said.