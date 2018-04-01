Jumping Jack Passed as Official Missouri Exercise

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Get your arms and legs limbered up. Missouri lawmakers have OK'd an official state exercise.

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation that would make the jumping jack Missouri's official exercise.

The House passed the measure earlier this year. So it now needs only the signature of Gov. Jay Nixon to become law.

Why the jumping jack and not the pushup?

Students from at St. Joseph's Pershing Elementary School lobbied for the jumping jack in honor of Gen. John J. Pershing.

The Missouri-born general led U.S. forces in World War I and is credited with inventing the jumping jack as a training drill for cadets when he taught at West Point.

Some of the students were present Thursday as the Senate voted 25-5 for the bill. They applauded.