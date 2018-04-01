Juneteenth Kicks Off in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The 11th Annual Jefferson City Juneteenth Celebration kicked off Sunday with a dance and dinner for dads. The week long celebration includes other festivities such as a festival, talent show, salute to the troops and Little Mister and Miss Competition.

Juneteenth is a national event that celebrates the emancipation of slaves. President of the Jefferson City Juneteenth Celebration W.T. Edmonson says the event is all about celebrating freedom. It's also about celebrating and honoring the growth that's happened in the past.

"We feel it's very important to celebrate Juneteenth because it provides an opportunity to reflect back and to look forward," Edmonson said. "Our theme this year is remembering the past, living the present and planning the future."

Here is a list of events that will take place this week:

Lincoln University's Soldiers Memorial Plaza with an Emancipation Program, June 15, 5:30 p.m. This program honors men and women who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. At 7 p.m., the Little Mister and Miss Pageant is held at Lincoln University's Scruggs Student Center. Boys and girls ages 4-9 are eligible.

June 16, 11 a.m., the Juneteenth Heritage Festival takes place at 608 E. Dunklin Street. It features a Juneteenth's Got Talent competition.

The festival concludes with the entertainment of jazz musician Lonnie McFadden, 8 p.m., at the Truman Hotel. Tickets are $35. The opening act showcases local artist Glover Brown, and Maggie George-Murray.