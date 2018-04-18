Junior chefs compete in cooking competition

OSAGE BEACH – Elementary students displayed their creativity on Saturday.

Hy-Vee hosted a Junior Chefs Energy Bite competition.

Three junior chefs competed in the event. Each one of them submitted a homemade energy bite recipe before the competition and then were judged based on their recipe in round one.

“I believe in starting kids young with cooking and getting them involved in the kitchen and teaching them and teaching them about different ingredients,” said Hy-Vee registered dietitian Amy Tillotson.

Tillotson planned a junior chef smoothie competition last spring and she said she wants to do more junior chef competitions in the future. She said the kids learn “eating healthy and cooking things can be fun.”

After round one, the chefs competed in a “secret round.” This round involved a few ingredients each chef had to use.

“I had more fruits,” Chef Dani Davis said about the second round.

Davis decided to compete in the competition because she likes cooking at home. She said she had fun making her energy bites.

“I did turkey jerky bits in it with coconut,” she said. “And then I decided to do a little fruit. At the end, when the balls were done, I put them in extra rice cereal and I covered it with a little cinnamon and sea salt.”

After both rounds ended, a panel of judges tasted each junior chef’s energy bites. Chef Lauren Adkins won the grand prize.

“It felt really good, but I didn’t think that I would win because everyone else had really good energy bites too,” she said.

Adkins’ energy bites will be sold at the Osage Beach Hy-Vee for a limited time.