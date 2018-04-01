Junkyard Cleanup in Millersburg

That Millersburg lot turned into a trailer graveyard with dozens of abandoned mobile homes and garbage everywhere, despite neighborhood homes surrounding the mess.

Now, the new landowner, Mike Hoyt, said, "We're doing it. We have dumpsters come in and tear them down and we recycle what we can. The rest goes to the landfill."

Hoyt said it could take a few months to finish the cleanup, which neighbors hope will increase their property values.

"It'd be nice if they did get that cleared up and that grass cut," said Miller. "It'd just get rid of an eyesore."

Residents hope Hoyt's cleanup encourages other problem landowners to remove their messes, too.