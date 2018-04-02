Jurors to be brought in for Pamela Hupp murder trial

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A St. Louis-area woman accused of killing a disabled man to shift attention away from her in another slaying will have a jury from elsewhere decide the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a St. Charles County judge ruled Friday that jurors will be brought in for Pamela Hupp's trial. Hupp's attorneys sought that, citing the case's intense media coverage.

Hupp has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in last August's shooting death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger of St. Charles.

Hupp is accused of planting evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and take $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011. Authorities said Hupp was attempting to incriminate Faria's husband.