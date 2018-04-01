Jurors to Begin Deliberations in Kan. Murder Trial

LYNDON, Kan. (AP) - Jurors are preparing to begin deliberations in the capital murder trial of a Kansas man accused of killing his estranged wife, their two teenage daughters and the wife's grandmother.Prosecutors and attorneys for 48-year-old James Kraig Kahler

were set to make their closing arguments Thursday in Osage County District Court. Kahler could face the death penalty for the fatal shootings at the grandmother's home, about 20 miles south of Topeka, in late November 2009.

Defense attorneys contend Kahler snapped mentally because his wife was having a lesbian affair and pursuing a divorce. Prosecutors argued the killings were calculated and cold-blooded.Kahler is a former city utilities administrator in Weatherford, Texas, and Columbia, Mo. He moved back to Kansas weeks before the killings.