Jury Awards $1.14M in Age Discrimination Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis jury has awarded $1.14 million to a former employee of the Missouri Department of Public Safety who accused the department of age discrimination.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis Circuit Court jury awarded $1.14 million Thursday to 61-year-old Timothy Barber, a senior agent in the department's Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Control. Barber worked for the department for nearly 30 years before he was let go in 2009.

Barber's lawyers asked the jury to award Barber three years' worth of lost compensation, minus what he gets in retirement money. Barber made about $56,000 a year. The jury awarded him $540,000 in actual damages and $600,000 in punitive damages.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, which represented the state agency, declined comment.