Jury Awards $7 Million to Disabled Boy

A St. Clair County jury awarded the money Saturday, a day before the boy's seventh birthday. Lawyers for Brandon Bauer's family say the boy has cerebral palsy and brain damage. Lawyers say the hospital should not have discharged Brandon two days after he was born because his temperature was low and he wasn't eating well. The $7.1 million award includes damages for pain and suffering, lost earnings, plus care and medical expenses.