Jury awards disabled woman $9 million after sexual assault

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A jury awarded a $9 million judgment to a disabled northwest Missouri woman Thursday after she was sexually assaulted by the husband of her social services caseworker, leading to the birth of a child.

A Buchanan County jury recommended the award Thursday in a civil case filed by relatives of the 35-year-old woman, who is mentally impaired, and gave birth in 2013.

The family originally sued Progressive Community Services and some employees, including the woman's caregiver, Alberta Hughes. All the defendants except Hughes were dismissed from the case.

Prosecutors said Hughes left the woman alone with her husband, Tony Hughes, who assaulted her.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Tony Hughes was serving a seven-year sentence for sexual assault.

Alberta Hughes' attorney said he would likely appeal the verdict.