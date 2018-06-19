Jury Begins Deliberations in Mo. Murder Case

By: The Associated Press

LEBANON (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says prosecutors have provided proof beyond a reasonable doubt against a man charged with killing an elderly Laclede County couple in 2010.

Koster presented the final closing argument Wednesday in the trial of 33-year-old Jesse Driskill on 10 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. The defense questioned the credibility of the state's witnesses and the believability of the DNA evidence.

Driskill could face the death penalty if he's convicted of killing 82-year-old Johnnie Wilson and 76-year-old Coleen Wilson at their rural home near Bennett Spring State Park in south-central Missouri.

Jurors are from Franklin County and began their deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

The trial began Monday, with Koster assisting the Laclede County prosecutor in presenting evidence and questioning witnesses.