Jury Convicts Carthage Man of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

SPRINGFIELD - A Missouri man was convicted in federal court on Friday of the sexual exploitation of a child. 41-year-old Todd Christopher Smith of Carthage was found guilty of using a minor to create child pornography.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department responded to Smith's residence on September 27, 2011, after receiving a report that he had slapped a minor female. Officers found evidence of Smith's sexual abuse of several child victims. Officers discovered six videos on Smith's cell phone showing Smith engaging in sex with the child victim. In addition, 12 other videos that appear to have been taken covertly in Smith's bathroom depicting the child victim as well as five other minors.

Smith is subject to a sentence of 35 years to life in federal prison without parole, based on prior convictions for sexual misconduct of the first degree in Missouri and criminal sexual abuse in Illinois. Both convictions involved minors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the United States Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006.