Jury Convicts ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich at Retrial

CHICAGO (AP) - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been convicted of 17 of the 20 charges against him, including all 11 charges related to his attempt to sell or trade President Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat. Jurors deadlocked on one charge of attempted extortion in an alleged shakedown involving funding for a school in the district of then-Congressman Rahm Emanuel.

The jury found him not guilty of soliciting bribes in the alleged shakedown of a road-building executive. The panel deadlocked on a charge of attempted extortion on that same case. Judge James Zagel has ruled that Blagojevich will be barred from travelling outside the northern district of Illinois without permission from the judge. A status hearing for sentencing was set for Aug. 1.