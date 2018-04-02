Jury Deliberates in Columbia Murder Trial

COLUMBIA - Evidence turned to testimony Thursday afternoon in the murder trial against Domionte Cheatum. The jury began deliberations early Thursday afternoon.

Cheatum is charged with second degree murder for the June 2013 killing of Anthony Unger outside a laundromat on Conley Road. He is also charged with first degree robbery and criminal action in connection with the incident.

In day two of the trial, pictures of Unger's gunshot wounds were shown in color to the jury to show his tattoos. Alan Mitchell, a Columbia Police Department detective for the forensic evidence team, established police were looking for Unger's blood. Unidentified blood was found on Jocelynn Brown, the owner of the car in which Unger died.

Derek Roe, Cheatum's public defender, called on the first witness, Shawn Biles, around 2 p.m. Bailes works for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's DNA lab. The judge recognized him as an expert witness. Bailes said he ran DNA data analysis on several blood stains, DNA swabs and stains off clothes. He said Cheatum and Samuel Butler, facing the same charges as Cheatum, can be eliminated from several areas of suspicion. Roe said their blood was not detected because there was a insufficient amount of DNA to pinpoint whose blood was where. He did identify Unger's blood underneath fingernail clippings and in Brown's car.

The judge called for deliberating jury instruction at 2:40 p.m. because several statements were unclear.