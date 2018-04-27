Jury deliberations drag into third day for accused CIA leaker

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Jurors have reached a third day of deliberations in the case of an ex-CIA officer accused of leaking secrets about a classified operation to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The trial is in its third week in federal court in Alexandria, with deliberations expected to resume Monday. Prosecutors accuse Jeffrey Sterling of O'Fallon, Missouri, of illegally disclosing classified information to New York Times journalist James Risen, who wrote about it in a 2006 book.

Prosecutors say Sterling wanted to expose an operation to funnel deliberately flawed nuclear blueprints to the Iranians to get back at the agency for perceived mistreatment.

Defense lawyers say Senate staffers who had been briefed on the project were more likely the source of the leak.

