Jury finds Casey Lewis guilty in murder-for-hire trial

3 years 3 months 1 week ago Wednesday, February 25 2015 Feb 25, 2015 Wednesday, February 25, 2015 8:19:00 PM CST February 25, 2015 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Jurors reached a verdict in the Casey Lewis murder-for-hire trial Wednesday evening, declaring Lewis guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated for more than 4 1/2 hours after closing arguments, coming to a decision just before 9 p.m. Judge Gary Oxenhandler set Lewis' sentencing date for April 7, 2015. The date later got pushed to April 10. Lewis sat quietly and with little expression as Oxenhandler read the verdict.

Jurors started deliberating late Wednesday afternoon during day three of the trial against accused hit man Casey Lewis. Authorities believe Lewis was hired to shoot and kill a Columbia man's lover. Police said James Thompson paid Lewis to kill Brian Daniels in April 2013. 

Closing arguments in the case wrapped up around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon. In its closing argument, the state said Lewis is a cold-blooded killer without regard for human life. They said Lewis is a hit man who came from Oklahoma to kill Daniels and left afterward. 

In the defense's closing arguments, attorney Justin Carver said James [Thompson] acted alone and not a single piece of physical evidence linked Lewis to Cimarron Drive. The defense said it [the case] boils down to "Glen said, James said" and Glenn said James isn't to be trusted. 

Closing arguments began ealier Wednesday afternoon after defense attorneys called thirteen witnesses to the stand after lunch. Among those who testified for the defense were James Thompson's father and uncle. Six police officers who were on patrol on Cimarron Drive after the alleged homicide also took the stand. They testified they saw cars at the house but not specifically Lewis'. Defense attorneys also called a pawn shop owner Thompson sold items to. 

Earlier, prosecutors rested their case after a day and a half of calling witnesses.

Glenn Anderson, a friend of Thompson who admitted to providing him a false alibi, took the stand Wednesday for the state. He was a key witness in the case. 

Anderson discussed his relationship with Thompson, and went over some details of their friendship leading up to Daniels' death. During today's trial Anderson said Thompson told him directly that Thompson hired "a gangster" to kill Daniels for $10,000. Anderson also testified that Thompson told him that Casey Lewis shot Daniels three times.

When the defense cross-examined Anderson, Thompson's credibility was the focus of the questioning. The defense has reiterated throughout the first three days of trial Thompson acted alone. Anderson testified Thompson often gave his friends gifts, and picked up the bill at different venues. The week before Daniels died, Thompson paid to take several of his friends to go on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. The defense described Thompson as a liar and con-man. Public Defender Justin Carver said, "His [Thompson's] word isn't worth a drop of spit."

After Anderson finished, several other members of the Columbia Police Department testified. A jail call between Thompson and his sister was played in court. Detective Joe Jackson said the call prompted authorities to arrest Lewis.

Prior to the trial, Anderson told police Thompson told him he paid Lewis to kill Daniels. Then he stated Thompson mentioned paying Lewis cash, giving him a .45-caliber handgun and a car for committing the murder. Anderson then went on to say Lewis shot Daniels three times and preformed a ritual over the body. Anderson stated Thompson and Lewis made the scene look as if someone had broken into the residence.

Tuesday, prosecutors called several witnesses, notably law enforcement and the medical examiner. They testified about how Daniels died and the condition of his home. Read more of Tuesday's testimony here.

Monday began with jury selection which lasted through early afternoon. Later Monday, during opening statements prosecutors argued Thompson had an elaborate plan to kill Daniels and he enlisted the help of Lewis to do so. The defense countered, saying Thompson was a "con artist" and acted alone in killing Daniels. 

On January 16, 2015, Thompson was found guilty for hiring a hit man to kill Daniels. The Boone County jury convicted Thompson of first-degree murder.

In July 2013, officers arrested Lewis in connection with the murder of Daniels.

[Editor's note: This story has been continually updated with the latest information available. Lewis is pictured above in court with his attorneys Tuesday.]

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 8:34:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 9:12:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:51:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Car hits bicycle, child injured
Car hits bicycle, child injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 78°
4pm 77°
5pm 78°
6pm 79°