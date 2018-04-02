Jury Finds Hobson Murderer Guilty

COLUMBIA - A jury found Darris Peal guilty in the 2010 murder of Aaron Hobson.

Peal was convicted of second degree murder and second degree robbery after four and a half hours of deliberation on Thursday. Hobson was the cousin of M-U running back Trey Hobson.

He was in Columbia last October for homecoming. He was robbed and shot at a local gas station.

Sentencing for Peal is set for November 7th.