Jury finds Mexico man guilty of several sex crimes against child

AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney said Friday a jury found a Mexico man guilty of several counts of sex crimes against a child.

Jacob Shellabarger said the jury found 49-year-old Thomas Miller guilty of one count of first-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of child abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Shellabarger said Circuit Judge Wesley Dalton will sentence Miller on September 19. He said Miller faces a minimum of five years and maximum of 44 years in prison.