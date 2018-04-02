Jury in deadly crash trial to be selected in Clay County

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge approved a change of venue request for a man accused in a deadly October bus crash.

Brandon Brill, 26, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly causing the crash which killed Harrisburg teacher and coach Brian Simpson. At the time of the crash, Simpson was driving a school bus with the Harrisburg girls' cross country team.

Brill had asked Judge Jeff Harris for a change of venue for jury selection, and Harris approved the request Wednesday. The jury for Brill's trial, which will happen in Boone County, will be selected in Clay County.

Harris denied Brill's request to be put on home detention; Brill remains in the Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond.