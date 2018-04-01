Jury Recommends Life for Man for 3 Missouri Deaths

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A jury has recommended three life sentences for a man convicted of killing a southeast Missouri

woman, her son and her unborn child. The jury on Thursday chose not to recommend the death penalty for Ryan Patterson for the 2009 deaths of Jamie Lynn Orman, her 15-year-old son Derrick and her unborn child. The same jury had convicted him earlier in the day of three counts of first-degree

murder.

Prosecutors say Patterson and another man went to the home of John Lawrence by Lawrence's estranged wife, Michelle. Police believe they planned to kill John Lawrence so his wife could collect $400,000 in life insurance.

John Lawrence wasn't home, but the others were killed.

The Southeast Missourian reports that a judge will sentence Patterson Sept. 19.