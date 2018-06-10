Jury recommends life sentence in Lee's Summit murder

By: The Associated Press

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — A Jackson County jury has recommended a life sentence for a Kansas City man in the shooting death at a party.

The jury on Wednesday convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Malik Barbour outside a Lee's Summit home.

Police were called to the party early July 16 and found Barbour dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors said Barbour and Ingram fought outside of the home before Barbour was shot while he was getting into a car.

A witness said Ingram initially shot at Barbour up to six times, then approached him and fired two more shots.