Jury Rejects Tobacco Lawsuit

A Jackson County jury rejects claims that tobacco companies are responsible for an Independence man's lung cancer and other health problems. Eighty-year-old William VanDenBurg sought 15 (m) million dollars in actual damages from R-J Reynolds, Brown and Williamson, Philip Morris and other cigarette makers. The jury in the seven-week trial got the case yesterday and returned its verdict today. VanDenBurg is a retired mail carrier who picked up smoking as a medic during World War Two. His attorney, Ken McClain, says he hasn't decided whether to appeal. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-22-06 1758EST