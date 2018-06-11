Jury Selection in St. Louis Murder Trial
Dennis Hobson has been jailed since July 2004, after the discovery of 55-year-old Maxine Cheeks' body. Authorities believe Hobson killed Cheeks somewhere else and discarded her body with the help of his son, Antoine Ward. Investigators say someone fatally beat Cheeks with a wooden stick. Ward is serving two years' probation after pleading guilty last April to abandoning a corpse. Hobson faces life in prison without parole, if the jury convicts him.
