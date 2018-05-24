Jury to be Imported for Missouri Murder Case

By: The Associated Press

LAMAR (AP) - Prosecutors allege that a man accused of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old southwest Missouri girl committed the crime to get revenge against the girl's father for having an affair with the suspect's wife.

The potential motive for the death of Adriaunna Horton of Golden City was revealed Thursday during a change of venue hearing in the Barton County Circuit Court case against Bobby Bourne Jr., of Lockwood.

Bourne has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, statutory rape and child kidnapping in Horton's August 2013 death. Prosecutors say the girl was killed on a farm near Golden City.

The Joplin Globe reports a prosecutor briefly mentioned the state's theory Thursday during the hearing.

A judge ruled a jury for the trial will be brought in from Buchanan County.