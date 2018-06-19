Jury Trial Canceled in Shelley Richter Case

JEFFERSON CITY - A jury trial in the case on Shelley Richter that was set for Monday, Feb. 10 has been canceled, yet to be rescheduled. Richter was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child in March of last year. At that time a new trial was filed for and it began in June 2013.

Richter is accused of shaking seven-month-old Lane Schaefer while looking after him at her in-home daycare in 2010. Richter accounts that she tripped over another child and dropped Schaefer, but prosecutors in her trial last year argued that the child's current symptoms stem from being shaken.



Richter's new trial is set to fight what could be a seven year prison sentence for endangering the welfare of a child. Her case has been delayed three times in the past, resulting in a more than a two year delay between the time Richter was charged and the beginning of her original trial.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location from "COLUMBIA" to "JEFFERSON CITY."]