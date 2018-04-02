Jury Weighs Lawsuit Against Former Smelter Owners

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawsuit accusing the former owners of an eastern Missouri lead smelter of negligence is in the hands of a St. Louis jury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that after three months of trial, the case went to the jury Tuesday. The lawsuit involves two former owners of the smelter in Herculaneum: Fluor Corp. of Texas and Virginia-based A.T. Massey Coal.

The suit focuses on the period of 1986 to 1994 and the impact of the smelter on 16 people who grew up near it. The owners are accused of exposing them to elevated lead levels with effects such as IQ loss and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

An attorney for the defendants said the relationship between lead and its harmful effects in children was less clear in the 1980s and 1990s.